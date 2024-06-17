Govt pledges ultimate security to Chinese citizens

Islamabad has assured Beijing of providing foolproof security to Chinese citizens working on different projects in Pakistan, reiterating that no one can create rifts between the two countries.

The assurance came during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong on Sunday at the Chinese Embassy in the federal capital.

Both sides discussed the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehabaz Sharif to China and a detailed discussion was also held on the promotion of Pakistan-China relations and measures taken for the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The interior minister said the recent visit of the prime minister has strengthened the friendship with China and added that Chinese top leadership have always supported Pakistan.

He informed the Chinese envoy about the measures to protect Chinese citizens across the country including Islamabad.

Naqvi also briefed him on the security plan of Chinese engineers and staff working on CPEC and other projects.

He said that comprehensive and effective SOPs have been made for the security of Chinese citizens and a separate force “SPU” is being created in Islamabad for foreign nationals.

The protection of the Chinese brothers who are working for the construction and development of Pakistan is the first priority of the government of Pakistan, the interior minister added,

He said that no one can create a rift in the eternal friendship between Pakistan and China and any conspiracy against the bilateral ties will never be allowed to succeed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy said Pakistan and China are friends and iron brothers with Beijing “attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan”.

The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements made for the protection of Chinese citizens.

Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz paid an official visit to China from June 4 to June 8 at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang.

During the visit, Premier Shehbaz met President Xi Jinping Premier Li and other top officials, according to a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The Chinese side reiterated its steadfast support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, national independence and territorial integrity, in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and in its efforts to safeguard national security, stability, development and prosperity, in firmly combating terrorism, and in playing a bigger role in regional and international affairs.

The two sides also reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a “zero tolerance” attitude and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and security through a comprehensive approach.