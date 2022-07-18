Punjab by-polls — Shaan Shahid failed to vote

Veteran actor Shaan Shahid failed to cast his votes in the PP-158 constituency in the Punjab by-polls on Sunday. The timing for casting votes was from 8am to 5pm. Punjab Police said that Shaan Shahid came to vote at 05:06 pm. It is pertinent to mention that Mian Akram Usman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf contested Rana Ahsan Sharafat of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the PP-158 constituency.

Earlier, there were reports of clashes and arrests in the by-elections. The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022. The ruling PML-N needs to win a total of 11 seats in today’s by-elections to gain a majority to elect their chief minister in the biggest province of the country.