PIA Issues Important Message for Eid al-Adha

As Eid al-Adha approaches, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has extended heartfelt greetings to the nation. The management of PIA wishes everyone a joyous and blessed Eid.

However, the airline has also issued a crucial advisory regarding the proper disposal of animal waste following the Eid sacrifice, an act commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s tradition. Citizens are urged to dispose of sacrificial remains properly or at designated spots to prevent environmental hazards.

During and after the sacrificial days, there is a significant increase in the movement of scavenger birds due to the waste. These birds pose a considerable threat to both civilian and military aviation, leading to potentially severe damage to aircraft and risking lives.

Each year, there are hundreds of incidents involving bird strikes on airplanes, primarily due to these remains and urban pollution. Since the start of this year alone, over 150 bird strike incidents have been reported involving PIA aircraft.

Bird strikes on sensitive parts of the aircraft can be fatal for both crew and passengers.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan appeals to the public to exercise caution. Your cooperation in proper waste disposal can save many lives and protect valuable national resources.

By taking these precautions, you can contribute significantly to the safety and well-being of the nation.