Behroze Sabzwari talked about his relationship with his former daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf.

He told that Saira will always be her family. It’s not very frequent to see families having a respectful and same bond after divorces but Behroze Sabzwari would request to modify this.

In his interview on Tuesday, he said, “Syra is my daughter, even now. If their chemistry wasn’t compatible, we can’t do anything about it, this is up to God. All the people who trolled us, that was a difficult time for us to go through, it was harsh for Shahroz, Syra, and for the families. It was a very personal matter but people think they have a right over us. It’s not like that, we all have a personal life and social media has destroyed lives.’’

The actor even accommodated the Sinf-e-Aahan actor to move forward and start a new family. “We’ve never seen Syra as separate from us and we never will. I’ve said to her many times, ‘Beta, get settled down. Why not? I’m standing behind you.’ Why not? She’s our daughter and Nooreh is our life,” he said.

Behroze further talked about the birth of the new baby to the family, his second granddaughter and told her name. “She was born on 10th of Muharram, seven to eight minutes before 12.

One of his elder family members suggested her name. This is a really big present to us from Allah’’, he further explained.

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal got married in May 2020 and their relation bothered a lot of buzz as the timing intersected with the statement of Shahroz’s divorce with his ex-wife Yousuf.

The couple welcomed the new baby timely this month. It was Behroze who declared that Kanwal was expecting in April.

Speaking about the relation between the two half-sisters he said, “You cannot even imagine how excited Nooreh is. You can’t believe it, even we can’t believe it!

Yesterday she was with Zahra all day and she kept her in her own room. She said to Sadaf, ‘If you want to feed her, come here and feed her. I swear, she said to me and Safina, ‘Out, papa out.’ She calls me papa, she calls Shahroz baba, Safina mumma, Syra mimi, and Sadaf Sadaf as she’s good friends with her.”