Naimal Khawar launches website to sell creations

Naimal Khawar khan, is an artist, painter, and popular Pakistani celebrity.

She recently posted about her website where she sells art pieces.

Naimal left her acting career very soon and devoted herself to the art that she loved.

She took to Instagram and shared that she has now formally launched a website for her work.

Naimal’s website owns her name ‘Naimal Khawar Art’.

when the actress quit showbiz, she wrote: “You won’t see me on the screen any longer however you will see much more of my artistic creations.

Naimal first made her debut in the Pakistani film industry with her role in Verna in 2017.

Her powerful supporting role in the movie got her more roles as a TV actress in dramas such as Anna.