Pak vs Ned: Series sweep boosts Pakistan’s World Cup qualifying hopes

In Pak vs Ned series, the Babar Azam-led Pakistani team increased their hopes of making the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 after sweeping the three-match Netherlands series on Sunday.

After six of the eight scheduled three-ODI series, third-placed Pakistan has 120 points with 12 victories, while the top three teams are separated by five points.

England is presently in first place on the points standings with 125 points after 18 games played, while Pakistan and Bangladesh are only separated on net run rate.

New Zealand also held their place after a nail-biting five-wicket win over West Indies. The victory gave the Kiwis 10 Cricket World Cup Super League points, helping the, maintain their fourth place and increase their points to 110.