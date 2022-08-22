Pak vs Ned: Series sweep boosts Pakistan’s World Cup qualifying hopes

In Pak vs Ned series, the Babar Azam-led Pakistani team increased their hopes of making the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 after sweeping the three-match Netherlands series on Sunday. After six of the eight scheduled three-ODI series, third-placed Pakistan has 120 points with 12 victories, while the top three teams are separated by five points. England is presently in first place on the points standings with 125 points after 18 games played, while Pakistan and Bangladesh are only separated on net run rate. New Zealand also held their place after a nail-biting five-wicket win over West Indies. The victory gave the Kiwis 10 Cricket World Cup Super League points, helping the, maintain their fourth place and increase their points to 110. According to ICC, the result from the series decider in Barbados was not kind for West Indies though, who have now completed all 24 of their Super League matches and sit seventh on the current standings. If West Indies want to remain in the tournament, then they will have to hope that other results go their way as only the top-eight teams on the points table will directly qualify for next year’s 50-over World Cup — set to take place in India. In case the West Indies do not finish among the top eight, they will have to earn their ticket for the tournament in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe, along with five associated teams. India, however, have directly qualified for the tournament as they are the hosts. During yesterday’s match of Pak vs Ned, Pakistan beat the Netherlands by nine runs despite a brave effort by the home side in the third and final one-day international in Rotterdam on Sunday. The Netherlands were all out for 197 in the final over in which they had needed 14 runs for a first-ever victory over Pakistan. Tight bowling restricted Pakistan to just 206 with captain Babar Azam top scoring with 91. In reply, Tom Cooper (62) and Vikramjit Singh (50) top scored for the Dutch but teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah with 5-33 proved key to Pakistan sweeping the series 3-0.