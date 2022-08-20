KP CM holds online Kutchehri, orders steps to resolve issues

As a part of the initiative of holding Online Katchehries launched by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to address public issues, the second round of the online Katchehri was held here on Friday for district Batagram.

During the online Katchehri held via video link, people from different parts of district Batagram apprised the chief minister of their issues related to the various provincial departments. The chief minister, on the occasion, issued directives to the authorities concerned for immediate steps to resolve the issues and address the public grievances.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zakir Hussain, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other high ups were also present on the occasion whereas concerned Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and officials of the line departments via video link attended the online Katchehri.

Talking to the complainants through video link the chief minister said that holding online Katchehries was an effort of the provincial government towards resolving the public issues which will be continued in future.

He said that a separate online Kachahri would be held for each and every district of the province. Touching upon the development schemes in district Batagram, the chief minister said that during the last four years, a number of development projects worth around Rs 2.00 billion were completed whereas work on various development projects worth Rs 5.7 billion was also in progress.

“Development projects worth Rs 2.00 billion have been reflected in the current development budget for the district,”, he said and added that various projects worth Rs 1.5 billion would also be implemented under the district development plan. Besides Rs 500 million had been allocated for the acquisition of land for establishing the campus of Hazara University in Batagram.

He assured that the commitment made to the people regarding status of district to Tehsil Allai would be fulfilled adding that home work to this effect has been completed and the people would hear good news in this regard very soon.

Moreover, he said that a cabinet committee has been constituted regarding creation of zone 6 comprising certain districts of Hazara and Malakand divisions and hopefully the new zone would be established within a month.

On the citizen’s complaint regarding the health card scheme in DHQ Batagram, the chief minister has directed the secretary health to conduct an inquiry and submit him a report within the next 21 days.

Responding to another complaint regarding illegal cutting of trees in Allai, the chief minister directed the Secretary Forest to submit an inquiry report within three weeks and said that the provincial government would not allow illegal cutting of trees adding that the elements involved in this matter would be taken to task.

Similarly, he directed the Deputy Commissioner Batagram to immediately launch the cleanliness drive in the urban areas of Batagram and submit him a report to this effect within a month.

In response to a complaint regarding alleged corruption in government contracts, Mahmood Khan directed the Commissioner Hazara to inquire into the matter and submit his inquiry report within the next 21 days.

On the complaints regarding deficiency of teaching staff in various schools, the chief minister directed the Secretary Education to ensure recruitment of teachers for those schools under the PTC funds further directing them to get SNEs of the required posts approved from the relevant forum in order to resolve the issue on a sustainable basis.

He also directed the authorities concerned to submit an inquiry report regarding alleged violation of merit in the process of recruitment in the prison department.

On the public demand regarding up-gradation of health units in the certain areas of the district, the chief minister has directed the health department to visit the proposed areas and submit a feasibility report in this regard. The chief minister on the demand of the general public has announced the establishment of a public library in Batagram and a girls’ middle school at Union Council Paimal Sharif.

On the identification of drinking water issues in the various areas of the district, the chief minister directed the PHE department to take necessary steps for establishing tube-wells or gravity water supply schemes in the areas.