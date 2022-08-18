Babar moves IHC to become party in prohibited funding case

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) disgruntled member Akber S. Baber on Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to become party in the PTI’s appeal challenging verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case. The larger bench would take up the PTI’s case for hearing today (Thursday). Akbar S. Babar had filed the case on November 14, 2014, after he had developed differences with the PTI chief Imran Khan over alleged internal corruption and abuse of laws governing political funding. The petitioner had alleged that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies, registered under party chief’s signature, and that the money was sent through illegal ‘hundi’ channels from the Middle East to the accounts of PTI employees. He had also alleged that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the Election Commission. Earlier this month, the ECP had ruled that the PTI did indeed receive illegal funding while issuing a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated; which was later challenged in the IHC by the party.