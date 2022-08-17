Daily Times

Honda reduces car prices in Pakistan

After Toyota and Suzuki, Honda has also announced price reductions for City, Civic, and BR-V.

The company has reduced prices by up to Rs. 550,000 and gives the same justification as the other two big automakers: an improvement in the PKR to USD exchange rate.

You can compare the prices below:

Variants  Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Price Difference
City MT 1.2L 4,049,000 3,769,000 280,000
City CVT 1.2L 4,199,000 3,899,000 300,000
City CVT 1.5L 4,439,000 4,139,000 300,000
City Aspire MT 1.5L 4,609,000 4,299,000 310,000
City Aspire CVT 1.5L 4,799,000 4,479,000 320,000
BR-V CVT S 5,299,000 4,939,000 360,000
Civic 1.5L M CVT 6,799,000 6,349,000 450,000
Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT 7,099,000 6,599,000 500,000
Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT 8,099,000 8,099,000 550,000

Here’s the official notification:

Beginning on August 17th, 2022, the new prices will be in effect (today).

According to the announcement, the higher costs will also apply to orders that must be delivered by October 2022 or later.

For cars due to be delivered in September 2022, if customers clear their payments by 20th August, they can also avail the new prices.

 

