Honda reduces car prices in Pakistan

After Toyota and Suzuki, Honda has also announced price reductions for City, Civic, and BR-V. The company has reduced prices by up to Rs. 550,000 and gives the same justification as the other two big automakers: an improvement in the PKR to USD exchange rate. You can compare the prices below: Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Price Difference City MT 1.2L 4,049,000 3,769,000 280,000 City CVT 1.2L 4,199,000 3,899,000 300,000 City CVT 1.5L 4,439,000 4,139,000 300,000 City Aspire MT 1.5L 4,609,000 4,299,000 310,000 City Aspire CVT 1.5L 4,799,000 4,479,000 320,000 BR-V CVT S 5,299,000 4,939,000 360,000 Civic 1.5L M CVT 6,799,000 6,349,000 450,000 Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT 7,099,000 6,599,000 500,000 Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT 8,099,000 8,099,000 550,000 Here’s the official notification: Beginning on August 17th, 2022, the new prices will be in effect (today). According to the announcement, the higher costs will also apply to orders that must be delivered by October 2022 or later. For cars due to be delivered in September 2022, if customers clear their payments by 20th August, they can also avail the new prices.