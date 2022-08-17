Rahat remembers Nusrat on his death anniversary

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembered the legendary singer and Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “You had touched countless lives in your lifetime and even after your death, you live through your music and your family legacy. You will always be missed!”

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on 13th October 1948 and was son of Fateh Ali Khan a musician, vocalist and Qawwal.

He started his career by learning the Tabla before moving to vocals.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan died at the age of just 48 on August, 16, 1997.

The government of Pakistan bestowed pride of performance in 1987 for his remarkable contribution to Pakistani music.

He was also honoured with the prestigious UNESCO music prize. As per Guinness book of world records he holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwal artist with a total of 125 albums as of 2001. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was not only popular in Pakistan but also in the world.

It’s been 25 years since Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan passed away but his legacy is a proof that he may be gone but never forgotten.