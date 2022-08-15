Maula Jatt’s first official trailer leaves celebs amazed. The Legend of Maula Jatt is an upcoming Pakistani Punjabi action Drama film directed and written by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat and Dr. Asad Jamil Khan under the production banner of Encyclomedia. It is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. The film will star Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Huaima Malik.

Also, the film is describe as the most expensive Pakistani film to date

Renowned director Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt’s first official trailer finally hit the screens on Sunday. It’s offering a preview into the film’s scintillating background score and immaculate direction with a storyline which seems to be a perfect blend of fear and love.

Soon after the release, Pakistani celebrities could not stop appreciating the trailer.

Zara Noor Abbas, Kubra Khan, Haseeb Hassan, Shahveer Jafri, Yasir Jaswal and Yasir Hussain and others have praised the amazing production.

Following, Wasim Akram’s wife Shanier Akram also shared her opinion on the trailer, saying: “Literally have goosebumps after watching the trailer for The Legend Of Maula Jatt. Insane acting, cinematography and costume. This movie is just in a different league, it’s going be huge! Happy Independence Day Pakistan, see we just keep getting better and better.”

The film produced is an emotional rollercoaster that will make you cry, laugh, and scream. There are loads of action sequences and it introduces the main characters in an intriguing manner.

Lashari, the director of Waar, is offering his second directorial film after a decade. Superstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan coming together onscreen after their classic drama Humsafar.