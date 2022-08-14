UET celebrates diamond jubilee of Pakistan’s independence

Lahore: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and its constituent campuses celebrated 75th Anniversary / Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence with great zeal.

UET Lahore main campus was fully decorated with illuminations, national flags, banners, and buntings to give a festive look.

For this purpose, a Flag hoisting ceremony was held at Chemical Seminar Hall. Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the Chief Guest.

The ceremony was connected with programme held in Islamabad Convention Centre and Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar hoisted the national flag followed by National Anthem. All Deans, Chairmen, Faculty members, Teachers and large number of students attended the ceremony.

Director Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser presented his fiction on the topic ” Ye Parchamon mein Azeem Parcham” while debates and skits were also presented by UET student societies.

At this occasion, a cake cutting ceremony was also held and sweets were distributed among the participants.

Addressing the participants, Vice-Chancellor talked about the largest mass migration and killing of people as part of the creation of Pakistan and highlighted the problems faced by the refugees at the time of Pakistan’s independence.

He instructed all academic heads that their departments shall complete a project each every year in the future that will contribute to the prosperity and development of Pakistan. These projects will be showcased on August 14 every year.

The series of events in connection with Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations continued for four days, under which competitions were held out in Qirat and Naat, Drama, Painting and Sketch, Urdu and English Speech, and Essay Writing on the history of Pakistan.

Shields were also distributed among the winners of competitions. At the end of event, Vice Chancellor announced cash prizes for the winners as well as appreciated and encouraged the efforts of organizers.