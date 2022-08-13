On Saturday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that on Independence Day—PIA gives an incredible 14% discount on all domestic flights. As part of the 75th anniversary of freedom celebrations, a national airline asked travellers to surprise their loved ones by travelling. On this Independence Day August 14th, #PIA offers an amazing 14% discount on all domestic travel on that special day. So surprise your loved ones and travel to celebrate 75th Anniversary of Freedom.#pakistanzindabaad #independanceday #14august #azadi_offer pic.twitter.com/koKnaLQvIN — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 13, 2022 Moreover, PIA also announced 15 percent on flights from Toronto to Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6itkK1sm0m — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 2, 2022 Earlier, a second Airbus A320 arrived in Pakistan from Sharjah to increase the fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). According to PIA sources, the aircraft has new seats and a modern, comfortable cabin that will improve travel amenities. “The aircraft will be operated on domestic, regional, and Gulf routes,” a PIA spokesman said. “The aircraft has been acquired on a six-year dry lease at the end of which the PIA may take ownership of the aircraft after mutual consent,” he added. It’s important to remember that the PIA put in a bid to buy the planes last year; two of them have already made it to Pakistan this year, and two more will in the near future.