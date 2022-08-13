On Saturday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that on Independence Day—PIA gives an incredible 14% discount on all domestic flights.

As part of the 75th anniversary of freedom celebrations, a national airline asked travellers to surprise their loved ones by travelling.

On this Independence Day August 14th, #PIA offers an amazing 14% discount on all domestic travel on that special day. So surprise your loved ones and travel to celebrate 75th Anniversary of Freedom.#pakistanzindabaad #independanceday #14august #azadi_offer pic.twitter.com/koKnaLQvIN — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 13, 2022

Moreover, PIA also announced 15 percent on flights from Toronto to Pakistan.

Earlier, a second Airbus A320 arrived in Pakistan from Sharjah to increase the fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to PIA sources, the aircraft has new seats and a modern, comfortable cabin that will improve travel amenities.

“The aircraft will be operated on domestic, regional, and Gulf routes,” a PIA spokesman said.