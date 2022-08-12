The chatbot was a prototype and might produce rude or offensive answers, Meta said.

The chatbot, called BlenderBot 3, was released to the public on Friday.

The programme “learns” from large amounts of publicly available language data.

“Everyone who uses Blender Bot is required to acknowledge they understand it’s for research and entertainment purposes only, that it can make untrue or offensive statements, and that they agree to not intentionally trigger the bot to make offensive statements,” said a Meta spokesperson.

While talking about Zuckerberg chatbot, told BBC: “He did a terrible job at testifying before congress. It makes me concerned about our country.”

Mr Zuckerberg has been questioned several times by US politicians, most notably in 2018.

The company owns some of the largest social media companies and messaging apps in the world, including Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.