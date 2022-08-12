Neelam Muneer’s recent look went viral

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer went viral all over social media in her new blazing yellow outfit.

In her most recent photos, she is wearing a long yellow maxi dress that reaches her floor, from the designer “Sameer Karasu,” posted with the caption “feeling mysterious.”

Actress Neelam Muneer never fails to astound her audience with her superb performances in both films and television. She co-starred in the lead part of her most recent movie, “Chakkar,” with Ahsan Khan. Neelam’s acting career began with supporting roles in several series. On Instagram, she currently has 6.3 million followers.

Neelam Muneer has been the enchantment of beauty. Her wavy hair with bold makeup reflects her confident and elegant personality.