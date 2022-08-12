Super Cup 2022 Real Madrid 2-0 Eintrakht Frankfurt: Karim Benzema scored his 324th goal for European champions Real Madrid as they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to win the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki.

Following Casemiro’s header back across goal, Carlo Ancelotti’s side took the lead when David Alaba tapped into an empty net with Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp stranded.

After the break, Benzema doubled Real’s lead with a first-time finish from Vinicius Jr’s cross, moving him to second on Real’s all-time goal-scoring list. He surpassed Raul and is now second only to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 450 goals.

Benzema is coming off the most productive season of his career, scoring 44 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid to help them win the Champions League and La Liga double, and he looks set to keep up his form.