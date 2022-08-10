Sri Lanka’s ousted president seeking entry to Thailand

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday confirmed reports that former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested to visit the country and also assured that he will not seek political asylum.

Rajapaksa fled to Singapore on July 14 following unprecedented unrest caused by Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in seven decades, and days after thousands of protesters stormed the president’s official residence and office.

The retired military officer then resigned from the presidency, becoming the first Sri Lankan head of state to quit mid-term.

Now, the retired military officer plans to visit Thailand for a short time, then return to Singapore, said the source.