Johnny Depp appears in Dior ad after signing multi-million dollar deal

Johnny Depp re-signed with Dior to represent their Sauvage men’s fragrance.

Due to a new contract he has signed with the upscale company, Johnny Depp is still connected to Dior.

According to sources speaking to TMZ, Depp, 60, who won his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in June, has inked a “multi-year deal worth seven figures.”

Following the news, the clothing company posted a clip of Depp discussing his relationship with Sauvage and how the L’Olympia concert hall in Paris carries significant memories for him because it was there that he performed his musical performances with Jeff Beck.

Posted on Dior’s beauty Instagram profile, in the clip, the Rum Diary star was heard saying, “How do I feel about Paris being the last show on the tour? It’s apt.”

“I saw Vanessa [Paradis, former partner] here at the Olympia. I brought my kids to see Bob Dylan here at the Olympia. I met Charles Aznavour at the Olympia. It’s really quite a special place, and the sound from the stage is immense.”

He also discussed what Sauvage means to him, as well as how a certain smell can make you recall certain memories. Dior had previously posted a series of Depp’s photos taken backstage by Greg Williams.