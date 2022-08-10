ISLAMABAD: Ammad Yousaf’s arrest as pure fascism. Condemnations have poured in over the suspension of ARY NEWS transmission and the arrest of the channel’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf with the top PTI leader terming it pure fascism.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the broadcast of the most viewed news channel, ARY NEWS, has been suspended and only a particular channel was allowed to run its transmission.

“The Constitution has been suspended practically and basic human rights are being terminated,” he said, adding that PTI has been fighting for a real independence and rights and it is now important for Pakistan to reach its destination.

اگر عماد یوسف کی گرفتاری کی وجہ یہ ہے کہ آپ کے نیوز اینکر نے مہمان کو بلایا جس نے ایسی گفتگو کی جو ریاست کو پسند نہیں آئ تو نیوز ایڈیٹر کو اٹھا لیں اس طرح تو Live TV بند ہی ہو جائیگا کوئ بھی نیوز ایڈیٹر اپنے TV پر ہونیوالی ہر گفتگو کو کیسے گارنٹی کرے گا؟ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 10, 2022

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that shutting down ARY and arrest of senior vice president Ammad Yousaf is pure fascism. “First the crackdown on politicians. Now force is being used to gag media. What is next? The courts?”

In the early hours of Wednesday, the government in yet another action against ARY News picked up its Head of News, Ammad Yousaf from Karachi.

Ammad Yousaf’s arrest as pure fascism: PTI

ARY’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf was arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA.

Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance.

The raiding team also took away the licensed weapons and the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house.