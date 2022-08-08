9th Muharram: Metro Bus Service remains partially suspended in Lahore today

The Lahore Metro Bus Service timetable has been made public by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The service will continue to operate with a partial shutdown today, Muharram 9, and a full shutdown on Muharram 10.

The Lahore Metro Bus will continue operating today from Gajomata to MAO College, however it won’t be operating from MAO College to Shahdara, per the timetable.

However, due to security concerns, the Metro Bus Service will be fully closed tomorrow, Tuesday, the 10th of Muharram.

Meanwhile, the Orange Line Train service will continue to run on both the 9th and 10th of Muharram, according to the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.