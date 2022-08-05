FM condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) and said that the United Nations (UN) must play its part to get human rights restored in IIOK.

He said that Indian government thrashed the resolution of UN on IIOK by changing Article 370 and 35A. The Foreign Minister said that Indian step had pushed the peace of the region to the quagmire of destruction. Bilawal said that the IIOK had been deprived of their rights.

Bilawal said that all Hurriyat supporters including Yaseen Malik and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq be released. He also paid homages to shaheed Burhan Wani and all other Kashmiri martyred.

Foreign Minister condemned continuing Indian efforts to suppress Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination by inhuman tactics including torture, arbitrary arrests and extra-judicial killings.