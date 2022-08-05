KAULA LUMPUR: Southeast Asia’s tallest building the Merdeka 118 Tower in Malaysia is set to be inaugurated in mid-2023.

Located in Kuala Lumpur, the 678.9-metre-tall Merdeka skyscraper touted as the world’s second-tallest building after Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Merdeka 118 tops out at 678.9 metres, grabbing the title of Southeast Asia’s tallest building from Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City – a mere 461.2 metres high. Merdeka means independence while 118 represents the number of floors in the building.

Only the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, at 830m, stands taller. According to reports, the project’s development costs is about RM5 billion (S$1.55 billion).