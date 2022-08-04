Kareena Kapoor showering praises on Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt is currently at the peak of her career in Bollywood. She is all set to embrace motherhood this year. While her decision to have a kid so soon after marriage met with some criticism. She has also been garnering praise and support from all quarters.

The latest one to join the bandwagon of people showering praise on Alia’s decision is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. According to Bebo, it is the bravest and coolest decision for Alia. She is promoting her film, looking ravishing as ever. Kareena also stated that the young diva is the biggest star in the industry today and she is not just saying this because she is a part of her family now. Alia is a spectacular actor, Bebo told a news portal.