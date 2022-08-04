AJK minister awarded 14-year life imprisonment in murder case

The High Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday awarded 14-years life term imprisonment and fine for Rs. One million to the principal accused Malik Zaffar Iqbal, the sitting minister for higher education in the PTI-led government of Azad Jammu Kashmir State.

The two-member learned court comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz and Justice Khalid Rasheed Chaudhry announced the verdict in Muzaffarabad convicting Malik Zaffar Iqbal, the incumbent minister for Higher Education of AJK government in the famous murder case of a local young man Ameer Asif Shah registered in Kotli district of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

According to the prosecution, the principal accused of the case Malik Zaffar Iqbal had assassinated a local young lad Ameer Asif Shah 19 years ago.

The convicted accused Malik Zaffar Iqbal had been elected as member of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly from the candidature of Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf, Azad Jammu Kashmir from the constituency LA-08 Rajmahal area of Kotli district in the AJK general elections held on July 25 last year.

According to the reports, the convicted accused Malik Zaffar Iqbal was arrested from the learned court room soon after the announcement of the verdict, informed the sources to APP.