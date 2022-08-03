Pakistan’s StormFiber allegedly hacked by Indians

One of the leading internet service providers in Pakistan, StormFiber’s website has allegedly been hacked by Indian hackers.

The hackers, who are linked to India, have posted a message with Indian flag praising their armed forces at the official website.

Cyber Security News: The website of StormFiber, a Pakistani ISP owned by Lakson Group, has been defaced by hackers based in India. Archived copy here: https://t.co/PaAvBW66fs A group calling itself 'Ne0sec' apparently did this in support of the Indian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/47wZ3fNX8h — Zaki Khalid (@misterzedpk) August 3, 2022

“Thank you to all the brave fighters who sacrificed lives to make us one of the greatest and proudest nations in the world,” says the note.

Danish Lakhani, the CEO of StormFiber’s parent company Cybernet, said the company has a strong back-up system across all major cities, assuring that no data-breach occurred.

“This morning, our website https://www.stormfiber.com was attacked by foreign hackers and the home page was changed. No customer payment data was compromised as the website stores limited public, static content,” company said.

Update on our website pic.twitter.com/W4SVU6wmZl — StormFiber (@StormFiber) August 3, 2022

“We do this as we store no payment data at the time of processing the payment. We are in the process of enabling tokenisation to save card numbers securely, however, until this is enabled, reentering card details each time without saving them is the most secure method.”

We apologise for the disruption and inconvenience caused, it added.

Previously, the same group of hackers hacked the Government of Pakistan website, making it impossible for the authorities to conduct business online. The website was quickly saved, though.