PCB announced Asia Cup squad and Hassan Ali is not part of it

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday released its squads for the ICC World Cup Super League ODI matches against the Netherlands and the T20 Asia Cup, dropping fast bowler Hasan Ali and replacing him with Naseem Shah.

The PCB unveiled a roster of 16 players for the three-match series against the Netherlands that will begin on August 16 and a squad of 15 players for the Asia Cup that will start on August 27.

Hasan Ali was player of the tournament in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win in 2017. But the 28-year-old took just three wickets in two Tests in Sri Lanka last month, claimed only three wickets for 222 runs in his last three ODIs and went wicket-less in two of his last three T20 internationals.

According to Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, the management had made necessary changes to the squad.”Both the competitions are important for us and we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach.” he said

Commenting on Hasan, Wasim said the pacer had been given a break from international cricket and he had been replaced by Shah.

Squads for the series

Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Drikus Simmon (trainer/strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Lt Col (retd) Asif Mahmood (team security manager), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Malang Ali (team masseur) and Dr Najeebullah Soomro (team doctor). Col Muhammad Imran will replace Lt Col Asif Mahmood as team security manager for the T20I Asia Cup.