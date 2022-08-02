Alia Bhatt shares struggles of pregnancy. Bollywood’s latest mom-to-be Alia Bhatt dished upon the struggles of filming her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ amid pregnancy.

During a recent conversation with a foreign-based media agency, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor got candid about her first-ever English title and also the experience of working with Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Bhatt said that it was ‘quite a task’ at hand while shooting her Hollywood debut, amid pregnancy, more so, because it was her first action movie as well.

She added, “I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they [makers of Heart of Stone] made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me.”

Moreover, the Bollywood A-lister mentioned that the ‘team took good care of her when she was homesick during her stay in London. “It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” she stated.

About her experience of working with Gadot and Dornan, Bhatt remarked, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal, with Jamie Dornan, and with my director Tom Harper. I think we’re onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bhatt wrapped up filming her scenes earlier this month. The American spy film will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix, however, the date for the same is yet to be announced.

Apart from Hollywood, Alia Bhatt is also set to debut as a producer with the Netflix movie Darlings, slated to release on the portal on August 5.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has announced the release of her new song: