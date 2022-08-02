Miftah directs for resolving issues of small traders

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Monday directed the concerned authorities to undertake required actions to resolve the issues of small traders at the earliest.

During a meeting with delegation of Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI) headed by Zafar Iqbal, the minister commended the contribution of this sector in the development of economy and addressed the apprehensions of the traders on the imposition of tax on electricity bills.

Coordinator to the PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy, Bial Azhar Kayani, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Earlier, Zafar Iqbal shared with Finance Minister the contribution and significance of the CSTSI in the economy of the country, the statement added. He also shared about the various problems being faced by them especially related to sales tax and refunds and imposition of tax on electricity bills.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for comprehensively listening to their concerns and for stated cooperation. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Monday assured business community of addressing their apprehensions regarding taxation on electricity bills.

Talking to delegation of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan headed by its President Muhammad Kashif Chaudary at Finance Division, the minister assured them of resolving their issue.

The delegation comprised of Sharjeel Mir, Zia Ahmed Raja and Tahir Taj Bhatti, said press statement issued by finance ministry. Miftah acknowledged the contribution of business community in the economic development of the country and assured them that the government would take every required step to facilitate and support this community.

Earlier, president Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan apprised the minister about the issues being faced by the business community especially related to taxation on electricity bills.

The delegation requested the finance minister to resolve their issues as this community plays a significantly positive role in the economic development of the country. The delegation thanked the minister for cooperation and addressing their concerns positively.