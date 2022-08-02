KP Assembly passes three bills

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed three bills and tabled one including Commerce and Trade Statistic Bill, 2022 to provide collection of statistics relating to commercial and trade activities for promotion of trade in the province.

The bill was moved by Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra with panel of the Chairman Idrees Khattak.

The minister said that the collection and use of statistics of trade and commerce are of immense importance in strategizing the commercial activities.

He said that the statistics on commercial and trade activities were very helpful and could be used in planning effective trade, commerce and investment policy for achieving boost in economic activities.

Taimur Jhagra said that at present there was no regulatory regime for the collection of trade and commerce statistics, resultantly no accurate and authenticated data was available with the government regarding the quantity of different items produced, sold, exported and imported or about the quantifiable numbers of trade activity or investment that can be used for planning of effective trade and commerce policies.

The house also passed the KP Medical Officers of Health Department (Regularization of Services) Bill, 2022, the KP Lissaail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and tabled the KP Finance (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the House.

The bills were moved by Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Fazle Shakoor respectively.

The house also accepted the adjournment motion of Naeema Kishwar of JUI-F for holding debate regarding the uncertainty and casualties due to heavy downpour in prevailing monsoon season.

Minister for labour, Shaukat Yousafzai said that KP government was taking measures to facilitate flood and rains affectees which claimed lives of 92 persons and about 100 were injured.

He said that the KP government felt the grief of flood affectees and sent relief items to Balochistan.

Later, the proceedings of the assembly were adjourned till 14:00 hours of August 2 due to lack of quorum pointed out by Ziaullah Bangash of PTI.