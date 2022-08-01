Imran Khan announces peaceful protest outside ECP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan Monday announced to hold a peaceful protest outside of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday.

The PTI chairman made the statement while addressing the party’s National Council meeting held in Islamabad. The former prime minister demanded that the election commission refrains from conducting the next general elections under any circumstances.

“PTI will hold a peaceful protest out ECP office on Thursday against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja,” he said. PTI chairman said that he will hold elections within his party after the general elections to ensure meritocracy.

“I realised in these four months that our party members do not know about its ideology,” khan said.

Khan said, PTI chose its leaders through the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by holding elections within the federation. “We are going to follow the same electoral process as that of ISF to choose leaders based on merit.”

While criticizing coalition Govt, Khan said that other parties looted the country in the last ten years and destabilised it. “These parties were not interested in rectifying the economy or reducing inflation but were only interested in obtaining the NRO-II.”

The PTI chief said that the inflation rate in March was 17% but now, it has increased to 38%.

Reportedly, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly today passed a resolution against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan and demanded his resignation.