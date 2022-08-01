Imran Khan orders Punjab MPAs to prepare for elections. PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that he was aware what is happening within the party, but he would not name anyone at this time, and directed party members to prepare for the next elections.

The PTI chief chaired a meeting of Punjab Assembly Members (MPAs), asking them to prepare for the general election, which could be announced as soon as six to eight weeks.

Sources said Imran Khan has Dr. Yasmin Rashid a two-week ultimatum to reorganize the party in the province.

Separately, former premier Imran Khan met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest, the political situation, the administrative affairs of Punjab, and the law and order situation.

Steps to provide relief to the people of the province were also discussed during the meeting.

Imran Khan congratulated Elahi and his son Moonis on the complete eradication of an unconstitutional and unlawful government in Punjab. The CM lauded the political prudence of Imran Khan for standing firmly and resolutely on his legitimate point of view against the political turncoats. He said that effective steps were being taken to maintain law and order in the province during Muharram.

Imran asked to make the utmost efforts to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab. He asked for further expedited relief activities in the rain and flood-affected areas. The CM said Rs8 lakh financial support was being given each to the heirs of the deceased persons.

میں نے پنجاب حکومت کو جنوبی پنجاب کے تباہ حال اور ضلع میانوالی کے متاثرہ علاقوں میں سیلاب زدگان کی فوری مدد کی ہدایت کی ہے۔اس کے ساتھ میں نےخیبر پختونخوا حکومت کو بھی بلوچستان میں سیلاب سےمتاثرہ آبادی کیلئے امدادی سامان کی فوری ترسیل کی ذمہ داری سونپی ہے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 28, 2022

According to a source, Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi discussed the formation of the provincial cabinet and other issues. Several names from the coalition parties, PTI and PMLQ, were shortlisted for the Punjab cabinet portfolios, added sources.

It was learned that Raja Basharat could get the portfolio of the law ministry, Murad Raas education, and Yasmin Rashid health department, while Hashim Jawan Bakht’s name was finalized for the finance department. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja, and Taimur Khan Bhatti will also get ministerial slots. Also, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Ahsanul Haq Chaudhry, and Khadija Omar will be added to the provincial cabinet as ministers.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said it was time for the justice system to focus on notorious law-breakers and criminal elites. The Presidents of important bar associations in the country held a special meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and paid tribute to his foresight and Tehreek-e-Insaf’s efforts to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law in the country.

On this occasion, deep concern was expressed over the hate campaign against the judges of the SC by the ruling political alliance. The meeting also discussed various dimensions of cooperation for the survival and stability of the Constitution and democracy.

Imran said the rule of law was the key to the national development agenda. The Tehreek-e-Insaf has been active in politics for the past 26 years for justice and fairness, the PTI chairman claimed. He noted that on March 8, the price of a dollar was 178, which has now reached 250. The question is, who is responsible for this?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also directed Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar and former provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht in a meeting to lead the Ehsaas program and implement it expeditiously in Punjab. The former premier regretted that the Hamza Shahbaz government in Punjab halted the program, which was meant to help poor families. He said they overlooked the significant program meant for the welfare of the poor and impoverished segment of society.

Imran emphasized moving forward with the Ehsaas program, which was not only acknowledged in Pakistan but also at the international level. Dr. Sania briefed Imran Khan briefing on the implementation of the Ehsaas program in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition in the Punjab Assembly passed a unanimous resolution seeking the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja. The resolution also demanded the resignation of all members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and called for a fresh formation of the commission. The resolution also demanded an immediate election in the country. The resolution also condemned the ouster of PTI’s ‘legal government’ through an international conspiracy. “The political situation of the country has become uncertain due to this conspiracy,” said the resolution. It stated the ‘imported government’ ruined the economy and inflation was setting new records.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi took an oath of his office from Speaker PA Sibtain Khan. Moreover, the house also passed ‘The Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Secretariat Services Repeal and Revival Bill 2022’ for the second time.