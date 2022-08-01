Alia Bhatt talks about shooting Heart of Stone amid pregnancy

In her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt discussed filming action scenes while pregnant.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor admitted to Variety that portraying a pregnant woman in an action movie was “quite a struggle” due to the “many layers” she had to “handle with.”

The actor told the site, “It was my first Hollywood major English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting an action movie for the first time.

But there were so many layers for me to manage because I’m also expecting. But they made everything so seamless, simple, and cosy for me,” she continued.

“It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” Bhatt continued while adding that the team took good care of her especially when she felt homesick in London.

The 29-year-old diva further gushed on her co-stars in the film, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, saying, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal (Gadot), with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper.”

“I think we’re onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can’t wait for the world to see it,” Bhatt shared.

The Bollywood star recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai and announced her pregnancy last month.