Elon Musk tweets Pakistan’s viral meme. The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, poked fun at the US government’s marijuana laws on Sunday by tweeting Pakistan’s viral meme. Sarim Akhtar, a well-known Pakistani cricket fan, was portrayed in the meme.

His expression of disappointment during Pakistan vs. Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match went viral when Asif Ali dropped a catch. Sarim’s photo afterwards served as inspiration for memes.

In the tweet, marijuana smokers in the US were shown looking disappointed after being imprisoned.

Elon Musk tweets Pakistan’s viral meme, meme read: “People in the US in jail for weed while the government trades a Russian war criminal to free a women’s basketball player in jail for weed.”

Elon, in his tweet, wrote: “Maybe free some people in jail for weed here too?”

Maybe free some people in jail for weed here too? pic.twitter.com/AYo0ZC79lZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2022

The meme was about Brittney Griner of the US Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), who was detained on February 17 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after allegedly having marijuana oil-infused vape cartridges discovered in her luggage.

Elon Musk puts Twitter on fire on Friday and filed claims against Twitter as he fights back against the tech firm’s lawsuit demanding he be held to his $44 billion buyout deal.

Musk´s counter-suit was submitted along with a legal defense against Twitter’s claim that the billionaire is contractually bound to complete the deal he inked in April to buy Twitter, the Chancery Court in the state of Delaware said in a notice.

The 164-page filing was submitted as being “confidential,” meaning the documents were not accessible by the public, the notice indicated.

The rules of the court, however, require Musk to submit a public version of the filing with trade secrets or other sensitive information redacted.

A judge has ordered a five-day trial over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk to begin on October 17.

The Tesla boss wooed Twitter’s board with a $54.20 per-share offer, but then in July announced he was “terminating” their agreement on accusations the firm misled him regarding its tally of fake and spam accounts.

Twitter, whose stock price closed at $41.61 on Friday, has stuck by its estimates regarding accounts run by software “bots” rather than people and argued that Musk is contriving excuses to back out of the contract.

The social media platform has urged shareholders to endorse the deal, setting a vote on the merger for September 13.

“We are committed to closing the merger at the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk,” Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal and board chairman Bret Taylor said in a copy of a letter to investors.

Billions of dollars are at stake, but so is the future of Twitter, which Musk has said should allow any legal speech — an absolutist position that has sparked fears the network could be used to incite violence.