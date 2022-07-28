Making friends is harder than making enemies: Elon Musk

Days after hinting at moving away from the spotlight, Tesla chief Elon Musk indicated on Twitter that he is making more enemies as his skill for it is “improving”.

Much harder to make friends than enemies. My skill at the latter is improving. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2022

Commenting on his struggles after being hit by a number of scandals recently, Musk said that making friends is much harder than making enemies.

“Much harder to make friends than enemies. My skill at the latter is improving,” Musk wrote on Twitter Thursday.

The billionaire has recently been in focus following rumors of him ending his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Musk had recently tweeted trivial matters related to him generate a lot of chatter.

However, he rubbished rumors of him ending his friendship with Brin. He clapped back at talk of an affair with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan.

