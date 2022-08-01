11,500 KP cops to perform security duty during Muharram

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police through a comprehensive plan finalizes security and decided to deploy more than 11500 Policemen would perform their duties for a peaceful Muharram Ul Haram, said SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi while talking to media here on Sunday.

In detail, he said, steps had been taken by the security personnel to ensure a peaceful Muharram Ul Haram all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sharing the details of the plan, he said, more than eleven and a half thousand police officers and officials would perform security duties.

He said, a total of 62 Imam bargahs and all masajids in the city had been provided with fool-proof security with a total of 116 large and small processions would be organized for which adequate measures of security had been taken.

Instructions had been issued for uninterrupted funeral processions to Imam Bargahs, etc besides deploying of Bomb Disposal Unit and sniffer dogs checking at inside Imam Bargahs and on the routes of the processions, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said.

“All imam Bargahs, important and sensitive places including sensitive places have been monitored through CCTV cameras and it is decided to check and re-check the CCTV cameras to ensure and avoid any untoward incident, he informed.”

SSP Operations said that the Police had also established a Supreme Command Post at Kohati Gate and that it would be enter-linked with other sub-command posts established at six other different locations within the city.

It was also decided and instructions in this connection had been passed on, to provide three-layer security for Majlis, processions and other mourning ceremonies, he added.

“He said, all mourners will be escorted through a three-layer security fence and skilled snipers are posted on all high rise buildings while the process of checking at the entry and exit points of the city is more strict with strict monitoring of people entering the city has already been started.”

Instructions had been issued to the concerned Policemen to check the data of people staying in inns, guest houses and hotels in the city while closely monitoring them.

Monitoring of all Imam Bargahs, processions, congregations and other important and sensitive places is ongoing with around 150 closed circuit cameras have been installed at different places in the city.

Monitoring process started in the Supreme Command Post Kohati Gate, Police Station East, Police Station Khan Raziq Shaheed, Police Station Gharbi and Police Station Gulbahar, he disclosed. He said this year, in the light of renewed security audit, additional personnel have been deployed at gun posts and plugging points with armored vehicles are present at important and sensitive locations.

The decision to impose a complete ban on the entry of vehicles within the city during the last days of Muharram and Ambulance, Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, WAPDA, Northern Sui Gas personnel will be present at the Supreme Command Post, he added.

“He said, officials of the district administration and officials from other institutions will be present at the command post all the time and they are actively working for the peaceful conduct of Muharram, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said. We have established special coordination with all stakeholders to ensure peace during Muharram, he concluded.”