Govt making sincere efforts to improve aviation industry: Saad

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that country’s aviation industry would be improved through collective efforts as there were some loopholes in the aviation related policy. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of upgraded runway of Lahore Airport, he said that sincere efforts were being made to remove loopholes in the aviation policy for further improving its working. He said that private airlines would also be given opportunities to work besides enhancing the quality and work frequency of Pakistan International Airline.