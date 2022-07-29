PTI’s Sibtain Khan elected as new speaker Punjab assembly

LAHORE: PTI’s MPA Sibtain Khan Friday got elected as the new speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

He was a joint candidate of his party and the PML-Q, as the new speaker. The Punjab Assembly speaker’s seat fell vacant after the former office bearer, Pervez Elahi was elected as the Punjab chief minister.

Sibtain obtained 185 votes against Saif ul Malook Khokhar who obtained 175 votes. PML-N’s Saif ul Malook Khokhar was the Opposition’s joint candidate.

Punjab Assembly Thursday approved the tabling of a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders severely criticized the deputy speaker for his ruling.

Raja Bisharat submitted a motion of no-confidence against Mazari and the house’s majority approved the no-confidence motion.