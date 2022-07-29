BAGHDAD — Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s Parliament on Wednesday. Chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister chosen by Iran-backed parties.

The majority of the protesters were followers of the influential Shiite cleric Moktada al-Sadr. The demonstrators, all of them men, were seen walking on tables of the Parliament floor, sitting in the chairs of lawmakers and waving Iraqi flags. The incident raised the stakes in the political struggle for Iraq nearly 10 months after federal elections.

No lawmakers were present. Only security forces were inside the building, and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease.