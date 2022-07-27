Google Maps launches Street View feature in India

India will now have access to Google’s Street View feature. People can now virtually experience any location or restaurant while sitting at home and exploring famous places or restaurants. In collaboration with local traffic authorities, Google Maps will now also show the speed limit, information on road closures and disruptions, and better-optimized traffic lights.

Google has announced the launch of its Street View experience in India in partnership with Genesys International, an advanced mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

Starting today, the new Street View feature is available on Google Maps, but only in Bangalore on a pilot basis. Google told India Today Tech that the feature will then be released to Hyderabad and later in Kolkata. Shortly after that, the Street View will be rolled out to more cities in India, including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

It is pretty easy to access this feature. One just needs to open the Google Maps app, type the name of the location and search for it. There will be an icon at the bottom of the screen, just tap on it to get a Street View to look. You will get to know the local cafes, and cultural hotspots or anyone check out the local neighborhood.

“Street View will help people navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way, enabling them to fully experience what it’s like to be in these places, right from their phone or computer,” the company said.

Google is promising to roll out the Street View feature to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022. In addition to this, the company has also partnered with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to provide air quality information on Google Maps.