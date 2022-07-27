Court seeks arguments on permanent exemption

An accountability court on Tuesday sought arguments on applications, filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance in the trial proceedings of a reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau. Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings. However, the prime minister and chief minister Punjab did not appear and their counsel filed applications for one-time exemption from personal appearance. The court was informed that the prime minister had to preside over an important meeting in Islamabad while the Punjab chief minister was also busy due to an important official meeting. Subsequently, the court allowed the applications for one-time exemption and directed the counsel to advance arguments on applications for permanent exemption on the next date of hearing, Sept 7.