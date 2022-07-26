PDMA issues flood alert as Tarbela Dam spillway to open

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) disaster management authorities have issued a warning to take preventative action against flooding before opening the spillway of Tarbela Dam to flush out extra water and make room for fresh inflow.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a warning that the spillway gates of the dam would be opened in the following 24 hours due to rising water levels, which could result in a lower-level flood in the Indus River.

It asked the district administrations in Swabi, Haripur and Nowshera to adopt precautionary measures for the safety of life and property.

The current water inflow in Tarbela Dam was recorded at 243,000 cusecs while the outflow was 136,800, adding that the water level at the dam had surged to 1,511 feet.

The authority also asked people residing alongside the banks of the Indus River to stay vigilant and observe water’s flow in the river, advising them to relocate their animals and essential household items to safer places in case of a water surge.

“In case of any emergency or any untoward incident, people should contact PDMA helpline number 1700 or Rescue 1122,” the notification concluded.

To monitor the flood situation around-the-clock, the PDMA has also established an emergency flood control room in the DC Office Haripur. Additionally, it has been mandated that all line departments remain on high alert to handle any emergency situation.

Additionally, with an inflow of 300,999 cases, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) released 300,999 cusecs of water from various rim stations.

The Jhelum River at Mangla Dam had a water level of 1,138.10 feet, which was 88.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet, per the information provided by IRSA. The inflow and outflow of water were measured at 35,094 and 10,000 cusecs, respectively.

At Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur, the water release was measured at 150,257, 150,257, and 179,498 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, a total of 66,000 cusecs of water from the Kabul River was released at Nowshera and 84,999 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.