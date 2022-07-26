Magsi suggests holding grand jirga to decide future of country

The Parliamentary leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Hussain Magsi here on Monday suggested that all stakeholders should call a grand jirga to decide the future of the country as we have failed to put Pakistan on the right track.

Addressing a joint press conference with other government allies, he said that the election of Punjab Chief Minister had resulted in uncertainty in the country.

“As a consequence, the country has started resembling with a tribal system where there is anarchy and the state functions without any destination,” he added.

Khalid Magsi endorsed the view point of other government allies for making full court bench of Supreme Court for hearing of all related petitions. “All institutions working for the country should play their vital role for the development and progress of the state,” he concluded.

No system can function sans supremacy of law: Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman National Democratic Movement Mohsin Dawar on Monday said the country or any system of a nation cannot function without the supremacy of law .

Addressing a joint media briefing here at the Prime Minister Secretariat alongwith other members of the Federal Cabinet, the National Democratic Movement chair said the judgment made by the apex Court judges to ban the entry of political leaders in the court premises would tarnish the epitome of rule of law.

Dawar said the only binding document was the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that kept the nation unified, adding, “if we will not uphold the Constitution supreme then it may create chaos in the county.”

Balchistan National Party (Mengal) MNA Agha Hassan Baloch said it was regrettable to ban the entry of political leaders and workers to hear the court proceedings.