Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that regarding the arrival of Ashura Muharram, the security of Majalis and processions should be made foolproof with consultation and cooperation of all stakeholders including Ulama e kram, peace committees, civil society, district administration. Special Branch and CTD should provide all possible support and advance reports to Field Commanders for security arrangements of Muharram. IG Punjab directed that all preparations for security of Muharram should be completed on time so that there is no danger of disturbance of peace. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed that the process of punishment should be ensured immediately, all supervisory officers should dispose of the pending show-cause notices at the earliest in a week. The existing workload should be completed within seven days and the progress report should be sent to the Central Police Office. Faisal Shahkar said that the only criteria for transfer & posting will be merit, officers who have done good work and did not get the prior opportunity should be given priority for posting at all levels including police station, circle and district.

IG Punjab said that the main job of the police is to provide relief to the citizens, so easy access of common man to the field officers should be made possible in every case and regular holding of Khuli Katcheries should be ensured in every case. Faisal Shahkar directed that the officers should keep in constant contact with their Jawans so that they do not face any difficulty in solving their problems. IGP stressed that all supervisory officers including DPOs, SPs should ensure that orderly room is held regularly. IG Punjab said that the traffic wardens and policemen on duty at public places are our real face, their behavior should be exemplary and it is the responsibility of the supervisory officers to provide them with the best environment and facilities during duty. IG Punjab assigned a special task to DIG Traffic Punjab and CTO Lahore in this regard. These views were expressed by the IG Punjab while talking to the officers in the first official meeting after taking charge of his post. Supervisory officers of all departments, Additional IG South Punjab, Heads of Units, DIGs were present in the meeting while RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated through video link.

IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers said that zero tolerance policy will continue against black sheep involved in corruption, mistreatment of citizens and illegal activities. He said that escape from police custody is not acceptable under any circumstances, strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that along with crime data, public perception will be the main criterion for evaluating performance of police. Police officers should make service and safety of citizens their motto. IG Punjab directed that strict action will be taken against one-wheelers, kite flying and drug dealers. IG Punjab emphasized that the security of foreign nationals, especially Chinese residents, is the top priority in which no lapse will be tolerated. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed that the real formula to control crime is to improve the conviction rate, the supervisory officers should improve the work out rate of cases under personal supervision. IG Punjab said that zero tolerance in incidents of violence against women and children, security of sensitive sections including minorities is the first priority in this regard, RPOs, DPOs should take timely measures under personal supervision. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that to check the performance of the police at the district level, he will visit the districts soon and along with the inspection of the police stations, he will take direct feedback from the public. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed that the police should not leave any effort in the welfare of families of martyrs, the officers should be in direct contact with the families of the martyrs.