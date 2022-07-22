IG Balochistan reviews Muharram security plan

Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh on Thursday reviewed the security plan devised for Muharram processions.

While addressing through video link the meeting attended by the divisional and district police officers, IGP said the security plan regarding Muharram should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He urged police officials to remain on high alert even if there are no gatherings regarding Muharram.

“Apart from Muharram, the police force should not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the life and property of the people,” he said.