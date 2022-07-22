LHC orders CS, IGP to ensure safety of MPAs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered chief secretary Punjab and inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to ensure that all members of the provincial assembly cast their votes safely, as per their wishes, in the election for chief minister’s slot, to be held on Friday, July 22. Justice Aalia Neelum passed the orders while disposing of petitions, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs — Sibtain Khan and Zainab Umair — for ensuring a fair and transparent election of the chief minister Punjab. As per the written order released here, the petitioners’ counsel pressed the petitions to the extent of directions to the chief secretary and the IGP for facilitating members of the provincial assembly to safely cast their votes, in the election of the chief minister Punjab.In compliance with the previous court directions, a law officer filed a report and para-wise comments on behalf of the IGP, wherein it was stated that neither harassment had been caused earlier nor it would be done so to the petitioner or any other member of the provincial assembly in future. Moreover, no threat had been given to the petitioner or any other member of the provincial assembly by the police, it added.