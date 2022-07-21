KP govt operating three relief oriented schemes: Atif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology and Youth Affairs Atif Khan on Wednesday said that despite limited resources, the provincial government besides initiating flagship projects like Sehat Insaf Card was also launching Rs35 billion subsidized flour provision schemes and Rs26 billion Insaf Food Card Scheme to provide relief to the people of the province.

Under the scheme, he said one million families of the province would be provided assistance of Rs2100 per month. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding progress on Insaf Food Card scheme in Peshawar. Besides, Secretary Food, Mushtaq Ahmad and senior management of the Bank of Khyber and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

Briefing the provincial minister it was told that in the first phase of the scheme, Food Cards would be provided to 350000 families and the remaining 650000 would be provided the facility in the second phase.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure transparency in the scheme in any circumstances, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.