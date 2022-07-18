PDM allies to discuss post-bye-polls strategy in Lahore

MULTAN: Leader of the opposition in senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance would discuss the next political strategy in the backdrop of July 17 Punjab bye polls results and reaffirmed Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to stand by the allies through thick and thin, in Lahore on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Gilani House, veteran PPP leader said that PPP central executive committee (CEC) meeting, chaired by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, was held at Bilalwal House Karachi on Monday evening where all important matters like electoral reforms, NAB reforms, Supreme Court decisions and particularly the July 17 Punjab bye polls were discussed.

PPP leadership decided that the party would stay supportive to allies in every difficult time, he said. Gilani said that PPP being part of PDM supported PML-N candidates wholeheartedly in the bye-elections. He said that all the 20 seats that witnessed bye polls in Punjab were the seats won earlier by PTI out which they won fifteen and lost remaining five in the recent bye polls.

Responding to a question regarding article 6 on PTI leaders, Gilani said that it was the prerogative of the government to take the decision, however, added that in his opinion it was not a practical option.

He said that PPP would be represented by former President Asif Ali Zardari in the important PDM meeting scheduled Tuesday to discuss the situation and carve out the next political strategy.

All the decisions would be taken with consensus, Gilani said adding:”There will be no solo flight. We will not ditch our allies.” To a question, Gilani said that election was a continuous process and loss or triumph were part of the game. Gilani said that election commission and the government deserve commendation for holding elections in free, fair, and transparent manner.

He said, contrary to PTI leaders’ claims of rigging and foul play, the whole process was held in a transparent manner, he added. All PTI leaders claims proved wrong. Gilani said that the alliance took difficult decisions and would move forward with consensus for stable political and economic environment in the country.

He added that political stability brings economic stability. He lauded PML-N leaders particularly Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the hard work during the election campaign. To another question whether PPP would be part of alliance in the next general elections, Gilani said that PPP was a political party having its own vision and manifesto adding that decision as to how party would enter next general elections would be taken by the party’s central executive committee (CEC).

PPP leaders Dr. Javed Siddiqui, Khawaja Rizwan Alam, and others were present.