Oil import bill increased by 96pc in 10 months

The government has imported oil worth $ 17.03b during the first 10 months (July-April) of the last fiscal year to meet energy needs of the country, which showed almost 96pc increase in the oil import bill as compared to the same period of 2020-21.

“Latest data indicates that the import bill of oil has increased by 95.9pc to US$17.03b during July-April FY2022 compared to US$8.69b during the same period last year,” according to an official document available with APP. The surge in oil import bill has been attributed to increased import of petroleum products that went up by 121. 15pc in value and 24.18pc in quantity. The document said the crude oil imports rose by 75.34pc in value and 1.4pc in quantity. Similarly, the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) witnessed an increase of 82.90pc in value while the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) imports also jumped by 39.86pc in quantity during the period under review. In the 10-month period, around 75.64pc of gas was domestically produced while 24.36pc of gas was being imported.