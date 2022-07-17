ECP rejects PTI leader’s allegation

LAHORE: Election Commission Punjab terming the allegations of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill baseless, has said that allegation of ousting polling agents at polling stations 46, 47 in Muzaffargarh was contrary to the facts.

In a statement, the provincial election commissioner said that only women agents were allowed at female polling stations and men at polling stations designated for the males.

He said that only approved polling agent from the political party was allowed to be present any polling station. The polling process should not be made controversial by levelling baseless allegations, he added.