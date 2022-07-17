Chinese FM expresses grief over flood damages in Pakistan

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of sympathy to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the ongoing floods in Pakistan. In his message, Wang Yi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in several areas of Pakistan due to floods, CRI reported. He expressed deep sympathy with the families of those who died in the flood, the injured and the affected people in the disaster areas. Wang Yi said that the Chinese government and people are always with the Pakistani government and the fraternal Pakistani people. We are sure that under the leadership of the Pakistani government, the people of Pakistan will definitely overcome the calamities and restore normal life soon, he added.